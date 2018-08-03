That's one tough mother.

A Saskatchewan woman was able to save her newborn triplets' lives by resuscitating one of them while in labour with the other two. After going into early labour at home and delivering the first baby, who wasn't breathing, Danielle Johnston gave her daughter CPR while waiting 45 minutes for an ambulance to take them to the hospital.

"I was having contractions the whole time I was doing CPR, and then the whole way to Regina. By the time we got to Regina, they were a minute apart," Johnston, who lives on a farm near Griffin, Sask., told the Weyburn Review.

Johnston gave birth to two boys by C-section at Regina General Hospital. All three babies have been stabilized and are in the NICU, according to the paper. Karlee, Jack, and Liam weigh 4.5 pounds each.

Johnston, who has four other children, was 32 weeks pregnant with the triplets when she started having strong contractions at home. Her eldest son, 15-year-old Dillon, called an ambulance, and then helped her to the couch after the first baby, Karlee, was suddenly born.

At his mother's instructions, Dillon then drove the family van to the end of the road to flag down the ambulance while she kept giving Karlee CPR.

"It was about 45 minutes that it took for them to come. And the whole time, he was calm and cool and collected — pretty big for a 15-year-old," Johnston told CBC Saskatchewan's The Afternoon Edition.

"He's my hero."

Multiple births are increasing, but triplets are still rare

Of the 383,102 live births in Canada in 2016, just over 12,000 were multiples, according to Statistics Canada. The category "multiples" refers to any birth of more than one baby, including twins, triplets, quadruplets, quintuplets, and more, the agency explains.

Multiple Births Canada (MBC) estimates that about 100 sets of higher-order multiples (triplets, quadruplets, and quintuplets) combined are born each year. The incidence rate of having triplets (without fertility treatments) is about one in 6,400 births, MBC said.

Rates of multiple births are increasing due to assisted reproduction technologies, especially ovulation stimulants, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) notes. In 1997, 126.67 sets of triplets were born in Canada, compared to 49 sets in 1980, according to the SOGC.

Johnston has saved her children with CPR before

This wasn't the first time Johnston used CPR to save the lives of her children. When her daughter Kate was 10 months old, she and Johnston were buried in sand when a dune collapsed on them near Mainprize Regional Park in Midale, Sask., according to the Weyburn Review.

"We uncovered her head and pulled her out. I got the sand out of her face and mouth, and gave her CPR, and then she started to cry. It was like a weight was lifted when I heard her crying," Johnston told the newspaper in 2010.

Today, Kate is a happy, healthy nine-year-old, Johnston told the paper this week.

