The excitement of a new high-speed internet connection washed out quickly for a Moncton, N.B. woman after a Bell technician bungled the installation.

A Twitter used named Nikki said she had just moved into a new house on Wednesday and had a fibre optic cable for internet access installed on Friday. She said she was initially excited to have internet access in the new place.

But later that day, she could tell something was wrong. She had gone downstairs just after washing dishes and was surprised to find water all over her ledge, she said Friday. She called a plumber, who tracked the source of the leak to one segment of the wall. When the wall was cut open, they found that the fibre optic cable had been installed directly through a drainage pipe.

Well @Bell I am very angry and sad that you drilled the fibreop cable THROUGH my drain pipe on a LONG weekend when plumbers are going to be EXPENSIVE and not to mention, that means NO INTERNET. pic.twitter.com/1lZTcjyZl6 — Nikki |ThatFemShep (@ThatFemShep) August 3, 2018

Because Monday is a statutory holiday in New Brunswick, she explained Bell's customer service informed her that she wouldn't hear back from the company until Tuesday.

She shared her experience on Reddit, where it went viral. Other users shared their own plumbing horror stories.

As for Nikki, she was able to get a plumber on short notice who could fix the pipe, and posted a photo of her new, leak-free drainage pipe to Reddit.

She updated her post to explain that someone from a local Bell affiliate had gotten in touch with her to send over another technician. Someone will be sent to replace the dry wall after the long weekend, which she said was damaged on both sides due to exposure to moisture.

UPDATE: someone from Bell contacted us because the post went viral on reddit. I feel bad for someone who isn't internet savvy and has this done to them and have to wait a week for results. — Nikki |ThatFemShep (@ThatFemShep) August 4, 2018

This isn't the first time Bell's fiber internet installation has made the news for the wrong reasons. CBC reports that last fall, a Toronto man who had been promised his property would be left "as is" instead ended up with a torn-up garden and a large metal grate in his yard. Worst of all, though, the installation severely damaged the roots of a large linden tree in front of his house, which the city ordered to be cut down.

And earlier this summer, officials working for the city of Windsor said many residents have complained that fibre optic installation came with noisy construction trucks and poor grass maintenance.

So if you have internet access — especially if you live in one Canada's provinces and territories with a holiday this weekend — take some time to be thankful for the technicians who don't inadvertently install indoor pools.

Also on HuffPost: