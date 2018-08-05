Pride is always a great time, particularly if it falls on a gorgeous, sunny day in a city that experiences more than its fair share of rain.

People who came out for the Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday were treated to colourful outfits, bright blue skies, rainbow everything, and a couple of surprise guests.

Everyone looked like they were having a blast.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press Raffi Rumbaua laughs while waiting for the Pride Parade to begin in Vancouver, on Aug. 2018.

I got to hold the best sign at the #VancouverPride Dyke March. pic.twitter.com/Dtv27HKaQs — SJ Sindu (@SJSindu) August 5, 2018

The Vancouver Canucks were at Sunday's Pride Parade too, natch.

We are happy to be at #VancouverPride for another year. Look for the #Canucks Float! pic.twitter.com/9hokiskjBw — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) August 5, 2018

Filmmaker Joshua M. Ferguson, who made history earlier this year for receiving a non-binary birth certificate after a lengthy legal battle in Ontario, also tweeted their support.

Happy Happy #VancouverPride 💜💜I'm queer, non-binary, in a loving partnership and damn proud! Let fear go, let love in, and let's continue to make space for the most marginalized in our community. #Pride2018 pic.twitter.com/ShUP8TmVvy — Joshua M. Ferguson (@joshuamferguson) August 5, 2018

Politicians were there too, including Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and city councillor Adriane Carr.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson joined in as well, as did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made a surprise appearance.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press Justin Trudeau waves a rainbow flag while marching in the Pride Parade in Vancouver on Aug. 5, 2018.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press Justin Trudeau, right, and Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, centre, march in the Pride Parade in Vancouver, on Sunday August 5, 2018.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press Justin Trudeau, embraces Conni Smudge while marching in the Pride Parade in Vancouver, on Aug. 5, 2018.

And then there were these Pride-goers.

I asked my mom who's at #VanPride2018 with her best friends to send me photos, and really nothing tops this. #CanMyPaperWriteItself? pic.twitter.com/9No2DaFgpe — Janice Cheng (@janiceayan) August 5, 2018