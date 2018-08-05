Pride is always a great time, particularly if it falls on a gorgeous, sunny day in a city that experiences more than its fair share of rain.
People who came out for the Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday were treated to colourful outfits, bright blue skies, rainbow everything, and a couple of surprise guests.
Everyone looked like they were having a blast.
#VancouverPride!!! pic.twitter.com/3v6WhTlqKT— Sophia Lee (@GeekGirl1024) August 5, 2018
Awesome crowd getting ready for #VanPride2018. Our @NPAVancouver team are loving it! #VanPride pic.twitter.com/T6dwoljZNd— Sarah Kirby-Yung 楊瑞蘭 (@sarahkirby_yung) August 5, 2018
Thrilled to be celebrating #VancouverPride!! pic.twitter.com/tfOs8FpxmE— Chris Losito (@chrislosito) August 5, 2018
Happy #VancouverPride 🏳️🌈💗 pic.twitter.com/D2gUo2buxh— Mavreen David (@MavreenDavid) August 5, 2018
🏳️🌈 #Proud to march with #LGBT refugees and @ECivilsociety from around the world #VancouverPride. @ILGAWORLD @PanAfricaILGA @ILGA_NA @ILGAEurope @ILGAASIA @ILGALAC @ILGAOceania 🇱🇰 🇱🇨 🇪🇬 🇺🇦 🇵🇸 🇳🇮 etc pic.twitter.com/uuy3BZ0boI— André du Plessis (@Adup76) August 5, 2018
♥️ #VancouverPride pic.twitter.com/T3qYhg12qs— Blake Frederick (@blakefrederick) August 5, 2018
I got to hold the best sign at the #VancouverPride Dyke March. pic.twitter.com/Dtv27HKaQs— SJ Sindu (@SJSindu) August 5, 2018
The Vancouver Canucks were at Sunday's Pride Parade too, natch.
We are happy to be at #VancouverPride for another year. Look for the #Canucks Float! pic.twitter.com/9hokiskjBw— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) August 5, 2018
Filmmaker Joshua M. Ferguson, who made history earlier this year for receiving a non-binary birth certificate after a lengthy legal battle in Ontario, also tweeted their support.
Happy Happy #VancouverPride 💜💜I'm queer, non-binary, in a loving partnership and damn proud! Let fear go, let love in, and let's continue to make space for the most marginalized in our community. #Pride2018 pic.twitter.com/ShUP8TmVvy— Joshua M. Ferguson (@joshuamferguson) August 5, 2018
Politicians were there too, including Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and city councillor Adriane Carr.
Ready for marching in #VancouverPride with @AdrianeCarr #GPC pic.twitter.com/AcIQ9Q9t4A— Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) August 5, 2018
Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson joined in as well, as did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made a surprise appearance.
And then there were these Pride-goers.
I asked my mom who's at #VanPride2018 with her best friends to send me photos, and really nothing tops this. #CanMyPaperWriteItself? pic.twitter.com/9No2DaFgpe— Janice Cheng (@janiceayan) August 5, 2018
Honestly one of my fav parts of pride are the pride dogs 😍#vancouverpride #vanpride2018 pic.twitter.com/cqk3s4t6i6— Mel 🛋 (@melchirii) August 5, 2018