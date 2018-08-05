BRITISH COLUMBIA
Vancouver Pride Parade 2018 Was A Total Blast

Featuring a ton of people living their best lives, including drag queens, a cute dog, and the PM.

Pride is always a great time, particularly if it falls on a gorgeous, sunny day in a city that experiences more than its fair share of rain.

People who came out for the Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday were treated to colourful outfits, bright blue skies, rainbow everything, and a couple of surprise guests.

Everyone looked like they were having a blast.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Raffi Rumbaua laughs while waiting for the Pride Parade to begin in Vancouver, on Aug. 2018.

The Vancouver Canucks were at Sunday's Pride Parade too, natch.

Filmmaker Joshua M. Ferguson, who made history earlier this year for receiving a non-binary birth certificate after a lengthy legal battle in Ontario, also tweeted their support.

Politicians were there too, including Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and city councillor Adriane Carr.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson joined in as well, as did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made a surprise appearance.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau waves a rainbow flag while marching in the Pride Parade in Vancouver on Aug. 5, 2018.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau, right, and Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, centre, march in the Pride Parade in Vancouver, on Sunday August 5, 2018.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau, embraces Conni Smudge while marching in the Pride Parade in Vancouver, on Aug. 5, 2018.

And then there were these Pride-goers.

