Beyoncé's Vogue September Issue Is Here And She Gets Real About Everything

Beyoncé's September cover of Vogue magazine is finally here, and it might just be her most authentic photo shoot ― and interview ― yet. As first reported by Yashar Ali for HuffPost, 23-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell was hand-picked by the singer for the magazine's covers and editorial pictures, becoming the first black photographer to shoot the magazine's iconic September fashion issue in its 126-year history. The singer was given unprecedented control over the issue, Ali reported, including the cover, the accompanying article and the photo captions. Beyoncé opens up to writer Clover Hope about topics that include her emergency C-section with her twins, Sir and Rumi, her journey with body acceptance, and being told black people didn't sell magazine covers.

Tyler Mitchell/Vogue In the first cover, the singer wears a Gucci dress, headpiece by Lynn Ban and a Rebel Rebel floral headdress, according to Vogue.

Tyler Mitchell/Vogue For Beyoncé's second cover, she wears a dress and corset by Alexander McQueen with Lynn Ban earrings, Vogue says.

Beyoncé also explained why she went essentially makeup-free for the entire magazine photo shoot. "I think it's important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies," she told Vogue. "That's why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot."

Tyler Mitchell/Vogue You know the drill: bow down.