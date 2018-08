LIVING

'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Implies Anxiety Is A Weakness, Offends Fans

Fans of "The Bachelorette" were upset with Becca Kufrin for multiple reasons after Monday's finale. Not only did she choose contestant Garrett Yrigoyen over this season's fan-favourite Blake Horstmann, but she also implied Horstmann's anxiety was the reason behind her decision.