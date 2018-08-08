A swipe of a sultry, vibrant or neutral eyeshadow can transform your look. Whether you favour single shadows, crème pots, or pretty palettes, here are a few drugstore-sourced eyeshadows that'll keep you looking fresh and fine these last few weeks of summer.

All products available at Shoppers Drug Mart, as well as other national drugstores.

Nude by Nature Natural Wonders Eye Palette, $49

The Natural Wonders Eye Palette from Nude by Nature gives us contains 10 glorious shades of sumptuous shadow inspired by Australian beaches (think beautiful lagoon blues, peachy corals, and sandy shimmers). The pretty rose-gold coloured compact with full-size mirror makes on-the-go touch-ups easy. The 100 per cent natural plant-based ingredients help nourish and protect you skin while highlighting your natural beauty.

Lise Watier

Lise Watier Dress Code 5-Colour, Blue Denim, $39

The perfect palette to transition from summer shades to fall trends, Lise Watier's Dress Code 5-Colour Eyeshadow Palette in Blue Denim accentuates eyes with a touch of shimmer and highly pigmented shadows. Packaged in a chic mirrored compact, this combo of matte and silk finishes is ideal for day to night. We love the denim blues for added drama and intensity!

Nude by Nature

Nude by Nature Natural Illusion Pressed Eyeshadow Palm, $18

Nude by Nature's Natural Illusion Pressed Eyeshadow in Palm offers a rich tint of gorgeous green, the ideal accent to bronzed summer skin. The mirrored compact makes application a breeze, and active plant- based ingredients such as desert lime and Quandong are full of antioxidants.

Marcelle

Marcelle Quintette Plum Perfect, $12.99

Hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive eyes, this luscious quintet from Marcelle has you covered. We're particularly fond of the varied shadow textures and versatile colours for creating endless options, and the liner shade for dramatic definition.

Joe Fresh

Joe Fresh Eye Shadow Palette Rose Neutrals, $14

Subtle rose shades, matte neutrals, and a touch of shimmer combine in this gorgeous 12- shadow palette from Joe Fresh. Wear alone for a glowing hint of daytime colour, or hit the town with a vibrant combo of blended shades.

Revlon Colorstay Crème Shadows, $9.49

We love the latest summery colourways of ColorstayRevlon crème shadows either showcased separately, or boldly worn together (the cutest brush is tucked neatly into the lid!). G; golden honey and cherry blossom pink add a touch of subtle shimmer, while brilliant blackcurrant makes our eyes sparkle for night-time flare!

NYX

Nyx Professional Makeup Lid Lingerie Shadow Palette, $11.49

We checked the customer reviews and can confirm we're not the only ones who love NYX's Lid Lingerie! The creamy colours blend beautifully for a sexy, subtle look at a particularly palatable price so it's no wonder this shadow palette comes so highly recommended!

