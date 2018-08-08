An Ontario cabinet minister picked the wrong time to troll her rivals about Toronto.
Lisa MacLeod, the minister of children, community, and social services, has sparked plenty of headlines lately by publicly jostling with the federal government over the costs of housing asylum seekers and scrapping the province's basic income pilot project.
Early Wednesday morning, MacLeod took to Twitter to poke fun at Opposition New Democrats who are raising alarms over the Progressive Conservative government's plan to dramatically slash the number of Toronto city councillors.
Still can't find the chaos in Toronto the NDP is claiming. Beautiful morning in the Provincial capital. pic.twitter.com/pdugGc2nLZ— Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) August 8, 2018
"Still can't find the chaos in Toronto the NDP is claiming," she wrote, with a photo of the city. "Beautiful morning in the Provincial capital."
The tweet was immediately panned as tone deaf given how torrential rains Tuesday night spurred flash flooding that caused plenty of chaos for Torontonians.
What's the address of the rock you live under?— Robert Nordness (@RobertNordness) August 8, 2018
Tone-deaf tweet of the year.— Andrea Jane (@ajdinns) August 8, 2018
Really? No well wishes? Just a partisan dig? This is the best you can muster?— Lucas Julien (@lucasleojulien) August 8, 2018
Pretty sad. There are flooded basements. People had to be saved. Seriously, why would this be your response?
Some responded by sharing news stories, including a terrifying tale of two men who nearly died trapped in a flooded elevator.
two men nearly died trapped in an elevator but nice lights I guess #onstorm https://t.co/9tVycbyFgf— dai in revolt 🇨🇦🇨🇴 (@daibyday) August 8, 2018
This is the ramp to basement of building where men were rescued by Toronto Police from a flooded basement elevator. Water almost reaches top of the door. pic.twitter.com/XaER0YZk04— Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) August 8, 2018
https://t.co/J67e2Mpv3Z. Hope this helps— Kate Coutts (@CouttsKate) August 8, 2018
Others shared their own dramatic stories and videos.
Check out @bzmw_'s Tweet: https://t.co/znkNj4kt78— Michelle Aarts, Beaches East York TDSB (@aarts_michelle) August 8, 2018
Just amazing what they can do with Photoshop these days huh? 🤪 https://t.co/MBsfHqfFrc— ⚾ Blue & White Fever (@LeafsJaysFan) August 8, 2018
Nothing out of the ordinary here, either https://t.co/PaQlyCJJ3j— Alexis (@piptal) August 8, 2018
How dare you. My family watched as the water rose up to where we thought we were going to be flooded out of our home. Your lack of empathy and compassion is unnerving. #torontoflood— JwMurray (@BeaconsCards) August 8, 2018
Sorry? Last night I was helping my apartment building get water out of the basement before cars were flooded. And I witnessed a man get hit by a fire truck due to lack of visibility.— Brett (@bzmw_) August 8, 2018
Go talk to our emergency service people, get the story right, and apologize.
Some shared tweets from Toronto Police Services and the chief of Toronto Fire Services who said that, over a 12-hour period, crews responded to 714 separate emergency calls.
Flooding rescue: Alliance Ave / Rockcliffe Blvd— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 8, 2018
-2 people stuck in an elevator in a bsmt building
-water was 6 ft high inside
-Police rescue 2 men with only 1 foot of air space left
-injuries reported, non life threatening
-TFS/EMS on scene#GO1452695
^ka
From 7AM yesterday through 7AM today, @Toronto_Fire crews responded to 714 separate emergency calls. That is a 131% increase over the 3 year average "norm". Thanks to all our crews and amazing dispatch professionals for their extraordinary work last night! @TPFFA— Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) August 8, 2018
And Liberal MP Adam Vaughan, who represents the Toronto riding of Trinity-Spadina, blasted the remark as "oblivious," while taking a dig at the Progressive Conservative government's buck-a-beer plan.
Your comment is callous, arrogant and oblivious. You have obviously drunk too much buck-a-beer already #topoli— Adam Vaughan 🇨🇦 (@TOAdamVaughan) August 8, 2018
