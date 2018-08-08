STYLE
Uniqlo Is Finally Bringing Online Shopping To Canada

Shoppers inside Fast Retailing's Uniqlo casual clothing store in Tokyo, Japan. Get ready to shop online, Canadians!
If you're a fan of affordable fashion, you might want to adjust your monthly budget: popular Japanese retailer Uniqlo has announced that they're bringing online shopping to Canada.

You can now order clothing from their mobile-only online store or app and have it delivered anywhere in Canada. This is a pretty significant change, since the five physical Uniqlo stores in the country are in Toronto and Vancouver.

A Uniqlo rep confirmed that the online store will be shipping and operating across all of Canada, including Quebec, and that the mobile store will be available in both French and English. It will also offer extended sizes, from XXS up to 2XL.

The first Canadian Uniqlo store opened in Toronto in Sept. 2016. The store has offered online shopping to several markets in the past, including the U.S., but shipping previously didn't extend across Canada.

Buddhika Weerasinghe / Bloomberg via Getty Images
An employee folds shirts on display at the flagship Uniqlo store in Osaka, Japan, on April 11, 2018.

In a press release, Uniqlo singled out some of the locations where they feel people will particularly appreciate certain products or lines.

"Rainy cities, from Abbotsford, BC, to St. John's, NL, will appreciate BLOCKTECH, which comfortably shuts out rain and wind with stretchy and breathable materials," said the release. "Locations known for high temperatures such as Windsor, ON, will find AIRism extremely comfortable as it wicks moisture, releases heat, and absorbs sweat to keep the wearer dry."

People across Canada seem pretty excited about the change.

Recent studies have shown that Canadian shoppers generally prefer in-store purchasing, although online shopping within Canada increased by a whopping 46 per cent in 2017.

