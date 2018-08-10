These Are The Victims Of The Fredericton Shooting

Four people, including two police constables, were killed when gunfire erupted in Fredericton on Friday morning.

Fredericton police said one person was in custody, and there was no further threat to the public. They also said a suspect was treated for serious injuries.

Here are the confirmed victims:

Lawrence Robert "Robb" Costello

Jackie McLean/Facebook

Jackie McLean says a police inspector told the family this morning that her common-law partner was among the four people who died in the incident.

McLean says the couple had been together for four years and Costello has two adult daughters from a previous relationship.

He was 45.

Sara Mae Burns

Steven Burns/Facebook

Sara Burns, 43, had wanted to be a police officer for a long time. "(Policing) is something that I think challenges you physically, mentally and socially; you need to be aware of those components. It's a really challenging field and to survive you need to keep all of those in check," she said when she first applied to police academy.

She leaves behind a husband, Steve, and three children.

Two civilians, a man and a woman, were also killed in the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

With files from the Canadian Press

