Justin Trudeau Gets Himself A Mention In Omarosa's Controversial Book

OTTAWA — For some reason Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's name found a place in former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman's controversial new book Unhinged.

Trudeau's name appears in a section where Manigault Newman describes her close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump during the administration's first 100 days. "I was always standing nearby or seated behind him," she writes.

Manigault Newman goes on to claim the president had a difficult time adjusting from Trump Tower's open-door policy to strict White House protocol. She described Trump as someone who "really likes having people around to listen" to him.

"I think he was lonely and liked seeing a familiar face," she writes in the book.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed to HuffPost Canada that Trudeau met Manigault Newman at the White House. "Yes, they met," said spokeswoman Chantal Gagnon.

Manigault Newman's celebrity grew after her role on the first season of Trump's reality show "The Apprentice." Her friendship with Trump eventually secured her a campaign role which paved into a job in the Trump administration as an assistant to the president.

She was fired from her senior White House role in December.

Her departure landed her a deal for a tell-all book, which the White House has slammed as a series of "false attacks" written by a "disgruntled" former employee.

Press surrounding the book's publication has been amplified after the timing of Manigault Newman's release of secret recordings of her firing. She also released audio of Trump campaign aides discussing fallout plans if an alleged video of Trump using a racial slur ever surfaces.

And now Trump's campaign is taking legal action.

A campaign aide told The Associated Press they're filing an arbitration action against Manigault Newman over the breach of a non-disclosure agreement.

The leak comes hours after the president called his former adviser a "dog" and "crazed, crying lowlife" on Twitter.