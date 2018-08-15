Feds To Appeal Decision That Freed Up Charities For More Political Activities

OTTAWA — The federal government will appeal an Ontario Superior Court decision that opened the door for registered charities to devote significantly more time on non-partisan political activities, HuffPost Canada has learned.

Justice Ed Morgan found in July that efforts by the Canada Revenue Agency to limit the ability of registered charities to speak out on public policy issues ran counter to the right of freedom of expression and could not be justified in a free and democratic society.

CRA had restricted charities from spending more than 10 per cent of their resources on what they called non-partisan political activity.

Chris Wattie / Reuters National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier speaks in the House of Commons on Jan. 28, 2016.

But Wednesday, officials in Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier's office told HuffPost Canada that Ottawa will appeal the decision because the department's lawyers believe the ruling contained "significant errors in the law" that need to be "clarified."

The ruling was a big win for Canada Without Poverty, the applicant in the court case, who launched the constitutional challenge in 2016. The group was one of many organizations audited by the CRA under the previous Conservative government.

After spending years under CRA's audit lens, Canada Without Poverty says it was told it was devoting more than 10 per cent of its time on political activities by recommending changes to federal laws and policies on living wages, homelessness, and poverty alleviation. The group was told its charitable status would be revoked.

Federal Liberals had pledged to stop what it saw as the Tories' politically motivated witch hunt against charities whose goals did not align with their own, including: Equiterre, Environmental Defence Canada Inc., the David Suzuki Foundation, Tides Canada Initiatives Society, Pen Canada, Amnesty International Canada, and United Church of Canada.

During the 2015 election campaign, the Grits pledged to "allow charities to do their work on behalf of Canadians free from political harassment." The party also pledged to "modernize the rules governing the charitable and not-for-profit sectors" including "clarifying the rules governing political activity," with an understanding that charities make an important contribution to public debate and public policy.

"A new legislative framework to strengthen the sector will emerge from this process," the Grits promised.

But so far, Liberals have made no new changes.

In 2016, Lebouthillier announced the formation of a consultation panel on the political activities of charities. The panel reported back in March 2017.

Its top recommendation was that Ottawa "expressly permit a charity to engage in public policy dialogue and development" as long as it furthers a charity's charitable purposes and is non-partisan in nature.

It also called on the CRA to stop forcing charities to quantify and report about their time spent on non-partisan political activities.

Wednesday, LeBouthillier's office said the Liberals were still committed to clarifying the rules.

This is a developing story.

