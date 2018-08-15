Alexa, beam the day's news into my brain!

OK, Amazon's virtual assistant isn't that advanced (yet) but it can hook you up with HuffPost Canada's best stories.

HuffPost's Flash Briefing is now available on devices powered by Amazon's Echo speakers. The update gives you a sample of the day's most interesting stories, sent straight to your Alexa-enabled device.

Click here to enable the briefing, or follow these steps to activate it on your phone:

On your Amazon Alexa app, head to the menu and tap on Skills:

HuffPost Canada

In the search bar to the top of the screen, look up HuffPost Canada:

HuffPost Canada

There it is! Give it a tap:

HuffPost Canada

Tap on enable:

HuffPost Canada

And that's it! Once you've set up the skill, you can play HuffPost's briefing by asking your smart speaker "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's in the news?"