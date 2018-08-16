OTTAWA — Conservative MP Maxime Bernier fired back Thursday morning at his party leader Andrew Scheer, insisting he is not engaging in "identity politics" as the top Tory suggested.

In his latest string of tweets, Bernier said he has repeatedly stated that he believes it is reductive, divisive, and destructive to focus on cultural and ethnic identity in political discussions and that it will head to less social cohesion.

Bernier said that unlike "all political parties" who engage in the pervasive practice to "buy votes," he's advancing "the opposite of identity politics'' by focusing on policy solutions that concern all Canadians.

1/ Doing identity politics means trying to drum up support by appealing to specific groups on the basis of their ethnicity, religion, language, sexuality or other characteristics, instead of speaking to them as Canadians interested in the wellbeing of our country as a whole. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 16, 2018

2/ Identity politics has become pervasive and is being practiced by all political parties trying to buy votes. Political debate has degenerated into a contest between different ways of pandering to specific groups instead of appealing to our common interests. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 16, 2018

3/ I have repeatedly stated that I believe identity politics is reductive, divisive and destructive of our social cohesion. I am doing THE OPPOSITE of identity politics by focusing on policy solutions that concern ALL Canadians. And I will continue to do so. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 16, 2018

Bernier's latest tweets come after Scheer issued a statement late Wednesday in an attempt to distance himself from controversial remarks made by his Quebec MP.

In a series of tweets posted Sunday, Bernier said promoting too much diversity could have the effect of dividing Canada into "little tribes'' that cause division and erode Canada's identity.

Scheer said Bernier "does not speak for the Conservative Party on any issue" and stressed that his MP holds "no official role" in caucus.

"Personally, I disagree with politicians on the left and the right when they use identity politics to divide Canadians. I will not engage in this type of politics," Scheer added.

The Tory leader said the Conservatives celebrate Canada's diversity and would continue to be welcoming to immigrants from all over the world.

The Conservatives, especially under former prime minister Stephen Harper and minister Jason Kenney, worked hard to reach out and appeal to ethnic communities.

Bernier's comments come as Scheer prepares for the party's biennial convention in Halifax next week. This will be Scheer's first time on stage addressing thousands of Conservative members since he narrowly won the party's leadership against Bernier last year.

At a news conference in Saint-Eustache, Que. Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked to weigh in on Bernier's comments.

Trudeau said the issues showed "the Conservative Party hasn't changed much" since it was led by its predecessor Stephen Harper.

Earlier:

"They still look at the politics of division as a way of drawing political advantage, by pitting Canadians against each other," he said. "New Canadians against people who have been here for a generation or two, against people who have been here for centuries or even millenia."

While the "politics of division" can work in the short term to help a party get elected, Trudeau said, "it doesn't help you govern" and solve problems.

"Our focus as a government is always on bringing people together and recognizing that different perspectives, different backgrounds is a source of strength," he said.

"And this government, and quite frankly Canadians, will always stand firmly in understanding that different perspectives make the richness of this country."

The Liberals have been fundraising on Bernier's tweets using them as a wedge issue to draw out more supporters to the governing party.

With files from The Canadian Press