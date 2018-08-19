Saskatchewan mom Danielle Johnston made headlines recently when she resuscitated one of her triplets while giving birth to the other two.

Her family had been staying in Regina in a camper while the newborns received treatment at a neonatal intensive care unit, reported DiscoverWeyburn.com. The entire family was scheduled to return home next week.

That was until Saturday afternoon, when a massive blaze engulfed their farmhouse near Griffin, Sask. They had owned the property since 2010.

Brianna Ereth/GoFundMe Danielle and Trevor Johnston's three newborns will soon be released from intensive care but the family doesn't have a home after Saturday afternoon's fire.

The entire home was burned to the ground along with all of the family's possessions, family friend Brianna Ereth told CBC. Three cats and a dog belonging to the family also died in the fire.

Weyburn Fire Department Chief Simon Almond told CBC News that the house was fully engulfed in flames when his crew responded on Saturday.

The home had even more meaning to the family because Johnston gave birth to one of her children in the bathroom.

Brianna Ereth/GoFundMe Trevor and Danielle Johnston have seven children together, ages 15 years to one month.

"It's gone. It's completely gone. There's nothing," Ereth told the Saskatoon Star-Phoenix. "I don't understand how she's even holding up. It boggles my mind."

"Danielle is the most kind-hearted, loving person on the face of the planet. She would give anything to anybody. She's the best mother I've ever met in my life," Ereth told the Star-Phoenix. She's known Johnston since junior high.

Ereth set up a GoFundMe to help the family get back of their feet. As of 6:30pm on Sunday, it had raised $22,330 of the $100,000 goal. The funds are meant to help replace items Johnston had accumulated for the triplets including triple strollers and triple high chairs, all of which was lost in the flames, reported the Star-Phoenix.

She's the best mother I've ever met in my life Brianna Ereth, family friend of the Johnston family

"In an effort to help the family with their needs at this very difficult time, please find it in your heart to give graciously to help get this family back on their feet... all 18 of them!" the description reads.

Despite the tragedy, Johnston remains optimistic. In a recent interview, she called the outpouring of support "humbling."

Danielle Johnston A GoFundMe has been set up to help Johnston, her husband and her family recover from a fire that destroyed their farmhouse on August 19, 2018.

