Thousands of Montrealers came out to see the city's Pride Parade on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

The crowds were joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who continued his annual tradition of marching in the parade. He was accompanied by his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. This summer has seen him march in parades in Vancouver, Fredericton and Toronto.

The smart ones got there early for shade and good viewing. On Rene-Levesque waiting for the #FierteMTL Pride parade. #MONTREAL https://t.co/uS0XFMtVpX pic.twitter.com/zDsytAX3bo — Annette Sanchez Baesel (@abaesel2) August 19, 2018

Parada gay de Montréal 2018. Pride Montreal 2018. Fierté Montréal 2018 🏳️‍🌈✌🏽❤️ #pridemtl #fiertemtl pic.twitter.com/EwQUJCrEDW — Lílian Guedes (@lianguedes) August 19, 2018

At least #PrideMTL isn't all just corporate banks and liberal feel good idiocracy#FierteMTL pic.twitter.com/Hw4KqhrvTS — 9 (@iwwrankandfile) August 19, 2018

i love the lgbtq+ community so much you don't even understand#PrideMTL pic.twitter.com/qfI9XJEXYe — kenza (@whimsicalslutt) August 18, 2018

NHL employees participated in the Montreal Pride parade this afternoon to celebrate equality and respect in hockey. #PrideMTL #FierteMTL pic.twitter.com/AvKd0ZYIxi — NHL (@NHL) August 19, 2018

With less than a week until the start of Quebec's provincial election campaign, Liberal Premier Philippe Couillard also made an appearance with the Trudeaus. Montreal mayor Valerie Plante joined the parade, too.

Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press Montreal mayor Valerie Plante, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, march in the Montreal Pride parade on Sunday, August 19, 2018.

In a speech before the parade started, Trudeau called for an end to the use of the word "tolerance'' as a benchmark for the treatment of diverse communities.

'We need to talk about acceptance, we need to talk about openness, we need to talk about friendship, we need to talk about love — not just tolerance,'' he said, to cheers from his audience.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also marched with Montreal-area MP Alexandre Boulerice.

And Liberal MP and Transport Minister Marc Garneau posed for a photo with Green Party leader Elizabeth May.

Avez-vous participé à #FiertéMTL cette semaine? Je suis toujours heureux de me joindre à cet événement de fête et de rassemblement.



Did you participate in #PrideMTL this week? It's great to see so many people come together to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/Qq1wdOTXVW — Marc Garneau (@MarcGarneau) August 19, 2018

After his morning brunch with the prime minister, "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski joined Trudeau in the parade, to the delight of many avocado fans.

All Canadians deserve the same rights and opportunities in life no matter who they love or how they identify - and Team Trudeau will continue to stand up for LGBTQ2 rights and equality. @liberal_party @parti_liberal #FierteMTL pic.twitter.com/EfLEIXT4Ch — John Matheson (@jajmatheson) August 19, 2018

OMG GUYS I SAW @antoni FROM QUEER EYE AT THE MONTREAL PRIDE PARADE IM- also he's right next to our prime minister 😂👌🏻 @JustinTrudeau #FierteMontreal pic.twitter.com/57tA9y1J3G — Léa 🏳️‍🌈 (@sapphicshaught) August 19, 2018

antoni and the prime minister at Montreal pride... show me a more powerful photo I'LL WAIT ❤️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/wd49dN5aL0 — olivia (@troyestrinity) August 19, 2018

Also there: American Olympic silver medallist Gus Kenworthy.

The prime minister planned to end the day in his home riding of Papineau, where announced his nomination as a candidate for the 2019 election.

With files from The Canadian Press.

Also on HuffPost: