08/19/2018 20:11 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago

Justin Trudeau, Philippe Couillard Join Revelers At Montreal Pride Parade

Less than a week before the launch of Quebec's election campaign, politicians were out in full force celebrating Pride.

Thousands of Montrealers came out to see the city's Pride Parade on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

The crowds were joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who continued his annual tradition of marching in the parade. He was accompanied by his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. This summer has seen him march in parades in Vancouver, Fredericton and Toronto.

With less than a week until the start of Quebec's provincial election campaign, Liberal Premier Philippe Couillard also made an appearance with the Trudeaus. Montreal mayor Valerie Plante joined the parade, too.

Montreal mayor Valerie Plante, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, march in the Montreal Pride parade on Sunday, August 19, 2018.

In a speech before the parade started, Trudeau called for an end to the use of the word "tolerance'' as a benchmark for the treatment of diverse communities.

'We need to talk about acceptance, we need to talk about openness, we need to talk about friendship, we need to talk about love — not just tolerance,'' he said, to cheers from his audience.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also marched with Montreal-area MP Alexandre Boulerice.

And Liberal MP and Transport Minister Marc Garneau posed for a photo with Green Party leader Elizabeth May.

After his morning brunch with the prime minister, "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski joined Trudeau in the parade, to the delight of many avocado fans.

Also there: American Olympic silver medallist Gus Kenworthy.

The prime minister planned to end the day in his home riding of Papineau, where announced his nomination as a candidate for the 2019 election.

With files from The Canadian Press.

