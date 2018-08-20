No ponytail? No problem! Ariana Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson made their first official public appearance together as an engaged couple at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

Sure, she's already written a song about her beau — aptly titled "Pete Davidson" — but there's no better way to express your love than with a series of smooches in front of photographers.

Getty Images for MTV Pete and Ariana, sitting in a tree ...

Grande is nominated for five MTV VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "No Tears Left to Cry." According to Billboard magazine, she later performed the aforementioned track with a diverse group of 50 female dancers, according to Billboard magazine. Her mother, grandmother and aunt joined her on-stage for the "Last Supper"-inspired performance.

Her big night, and all of her honours, provide plenty of reasons for her to celebrate with her fiancé in a loved-up fashion. Grande sported a metallic silver mini dress for the pink carpet, while her "Saturday Night Live"-starring partner chose a more casual ensemble, wearing a white NASA sweatshirt. The two — who made their engagement official back in June after a whirlwind courtship — walked hand-in-hand past the reunited cast of MTV's "The Hills," before they made their way inside, and yes, kissed again.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande walk past the cast of "The Hills" at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018 in New York City.

Fans were quick to notice Davidson's bracelet, which appeared to be dedicated to his love:

Pete is wearing a bracelet with the initials "AGD" for Ariana Grande-Davidson and that's literally adorable skdksks #Vmas #VMA #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/g9VKYzMFbt — Noah 🌴 (@greedyforari__) August 20, 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande look lovingly into each others' eyes at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018 in New York City.

Interestingly, both Davidson and Grande last attended the VMAs back in 2016. People magazine reports he walked the red carpet with then-girlfriend Cazzie David, a writer and actress, while Grande's date was her former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

But, in the world of millennial courtships, that's ancient history.

Inside, Grande made a quick change into a black strapless cocktail dress, just in time to accept her award for Best Pop Video for "No Tears Left to Cry." While accepting her first moon man trophy of the night, Grande also gave a heartfelt shout out to her fiancé, saying, "Pete Davidson, thanks for existing, love you."

Now that's true love.

