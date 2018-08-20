LIVING
'Crazy Rich Asians' Ken Jeong Drops A Barenaked Ladies Joke At The 2018 MTV VMAs

"I'm so excited!"

When your latest movie becomes an expectations-shattering box office smash, there's only one place to go: the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. That's exactly what "Crazy Rich Asians" star Ken Jeong did on Monday in New York City, making the most of the film's #GoldOpen by presenting the award for Best New Artist.

However, he didn't just announce Hayley Kiyoko's name - he also gave a shout out to the Barenaked Ladies.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Ken Jeong onstage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

After naming each of the members of One Direction's original roster, Jeong started listing out various other famous bands known for their breakthrough moments.

"I'm so excited, Barenaked Ladies in the house!" said Jeong, emphatically.

"My boys Smash Mouth, in the house," Jeong continued. "Chumbawumba, see you at the Waffle House!"

Sadly, none of these three bands were, in fact, "in the house."

But, this did not stop various viewers from expressing their confusion — and delight! — on Twitter.

None of the Barenaked Ladies band members have yet to weigh in on this name drop, but it's not completely random. After all, they are MTV VMA nominees. Back in 1999, the group earned a Best Art Direction in a Video nomination for their North American breakout smash, "One Week." They went home emptyhanded though, and Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" earned the moon man statue instead.

This marks the second time the Barenaked Ladies made awards show-related headlines this year. In March, the band reunited at the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver. There, the group performed a medley of their most well-known hits, marking their first appearance together in nearly 10 years after co-frontman Steven Page left the group.

Perhaps Ken Jeong was watching on, and was hoping to manifest even more reunions in the future through his declaration. Or maybe not. Either way, it was a great, unexpected moment and it makes us wish we had at least a million dollars to make another one happen.

