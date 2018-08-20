The MTV VMAs are a special kind of awards show. Compared to the Grammys or the Oscars or even the Golden Globes, the VMAs are less prestigious, more accepting of bad behaviour, and overall — let's be honest — often more fun. Kind of like a regular awards show's younger, drunker little brother, who just shaved his head and who may or may not end the night by puking in the bushes.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images Mary J. Blige, Diana Ross and Lil' Kim present the award for Best Hip-Hop video during the 1999 MTV Music Video Awards.

For that reason, the fashion usually corresponds to an aesthetic that can best and most generously be described as "wacky." Unconstrained from the expectations of ballgowns and tuxes, people attending the VMAs tend to take risks. Think of the most memorable VMA outfits from the past: there's Rose McGowan's 1998 completely sheer beaded dress, which she's explained she meant as a protest about how women's bodies are viewed after her alleged rape by Harvey Weinstein. There's Lil' Kim's iconic lavender pantsuit-and-boob-pasty combo from 1998. And who could forget the meat dress Lady Gaga wore in 2010, or Dennis Rodman wearing a shimmery tank top in 1995?

It's hard to make an impression anymore —we can't think of many outfits from recent awards that have attracted that kind of attention, although we're sure this year's attendees will try. Here are some of this year's most memorable outfits.