Trudeau Holds Firm On Accusing Quebec Heckler Of Racist Comments

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered no apologies Monday for saying a woman's shouts at a party corn roast were racist.

The Liberals will not hesitate to call out "extreme populism" and "half facts" as it prepares to fight the next election, he said.

"I think Canadians deserve to know that they have a prime minister that will always underline when these dangerous tactics are used in politics."

Last Thursday, Trudeau spoke at a campaign-style event in Sabrevois, Que., where a woman repeatedly screamed at him, demanding to know whether he would be returning "the $146 million that we paid for your illegal immigrants."

The man next to her also kept interrupting the prime minister's remarks to yell: "We are not in Mohawk territory."

Trudeau told the woman, from the stage, that her "intolerance" had no place among the crowd that night. He told the man his "anti-aboriginal" comments were "not very nice" and "not very polite."

The woman continued to scream at him and Trudeau kept denouncing her comments, to the cheers of the crowd. When he left the stage, she beelines for prime minister and asked him if he is "intolerant towards old-stock Quebecers?"

He responded: "Madame, your racism has no place here."

A full recap of the incident is available below.

The comments were latched on by Conservatives, who suggested Trudeau had called an elderly pensioner racist. (The woman appears to be mid-50s.)

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel took to Twitter to suggest the woman was simply asking the same questions the Tories ask in question period and being labelled "intolerant" for asking them.

1/ Thread. In this video, a woman asks Trudeau when Quebec is going to get the $146M needed to cover costs related to social supports for illegal border crossers. He calls her intolerant. Keep in mind those are the exact questions we have been asking him. https://t.co/8293lPwH8q — Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) August 19, 2018

By calling people intolerant, Rempel said, the prime minister was "putting the sustainability of Canadian pluralism at risk.

"In this video, his response to this woman is the same response he gives to me. That is irresponsible."

Tory MP Pierre Paul-Hus tweeted that the woman's question was simple. "It had nothing to do with intolerance and racism," he wrote in French.

Conservative Sen. Linda Frum tweeted that the woman who confronted Trudeau on illegal border crossings was a "poor spokesperson for any issue," but it didn't alter the fact that Canadians are upset with the prime minister for his handling of, what she called, "the border crisis that he created."

"AND those of us who hold this legitimate political opinion do not appreciate being labelled Intolerant and Racist by our divisive Prime Minister."

PM bemoans 'rise of extreme populism'

On Monday, Trudeau was given an opportunity to retract his words. He chose instead to offer a warning sign to his political opponents that he would not hesitate to call out what he deems to be "half-truths" and "torquing up fears."

"Not just because it is a problem for us, but because it is a dangerous path for any democracy to be on," he said.

"One of the things that we are facing in the world right now is a rise of extreme populism, of the politics of fear, of division, of a kind of polarization that has short-term political advantages in some cases but ends up creating fault lines between communities," he said.

Canada, which has been diverse since its very origins, needs to be "very vigilant," the prime minister said.

Earlier:

The U.S. media, faced with a polarizing figure in the White House, has embraced Trudeau's comments with glowing affection.

"Trudeau shuts down heckler: 'Racism has no place' in Canada," reads the headline in the Washington, D.C., paper The Hill.

The website "Bustle" called the video "pretty powerful" and praised Trudeau for constantly denouncing and fighting racism.

This is a recap of Trudeau's interaction with the heckler based on two video feeds, one from CTV and another from someone on Facebook who was standing next to the woman: