POLITICS
08/21/2018 13:32 EDT | Updated 45 minutes ago

Ontario To Move Ahead With Toronto Council Cuts Despite Decision To Launch Court Challenge

The city will now take part in a Superior Court hearing on Aug. 31.

  • Canadian Press
Protesters gather in the Toronto City Hall rotunda after an emergency motion pertaining to Premier Doug Ford's plan to cut city council down to 25 seats from the 47 seats on July 27, 2018.
Toronto Star via Getty Images
Protesters gather in the Toronto City Hall rotunda after an emergency motion pertaining to Premier Doug Ford's plan to cut city council down to 25 seats from the 47 seats on July 27, 2018.

TORONTO — The Ontario government says it will move ahead with a plan to cut Toronto city council nearly in half despite local politicians deciding to mount a court challenge against the province over the issue.

A spokesman for Premier Doug Ford says the province will be implementing legislation that will cut Toronto city council from 47 to 25 seats.

Toronto councillors voted yesterday to pursue a court challenge in hope of having the legislation — which passed last week — overturned.

The city will now take part in a Superior Court hearing on Aug. 31.

Council cuts 'wrong and unacceptable': Tory

Ford has said cutting council will make decision-making more efficient in Toronto, and has ruled out taking similar action in other municipalities in the province.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has called the council-cutting move "wrong and unacceptable," citing the lack of public input on the plan, which was announced ahead of a fall municipal election.

Earlier On HuffPost:

  • Canadian Press
MORE:Doug FordJohn toryOntarioPoliticstoronto city council cuts