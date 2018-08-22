Crayola markers have been a staple in most kids' lives. And when they run dry, most of us have likely just ditched them in the trash, which just contributes to ever-growing landfills. So, like a number of parents, we're excited about a new way to reduce plastic waste.

Crayola's ColorCycle program will take any used markers, highlighters, or dry-erase markers (not just Crayola brand!) and repurpose them.

It's as simple as getting your kid's school on board, setting up a collection area for dead markers, packing them in a box and printing off a shipping label. FedEx Ground then picks them up, with Crayola footing the bill.

Any school from kindergarten to Grade 12 in the U.S. can participate. In Canada, the program is being tested in "select areas."

Regions in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are eligible, according to a list of postal codes on the Crayola website.

Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunavut, Yukon, and Northwest Territories aren't currently included, but neither are Hawaii, Alaska or Puerto Rico in the U.S.

Schools in those regions can still participate — it just won't be free. In her viral Facebook post, Hawaii mom Hali McLoud noted that she had to pay for shipping herself, but that "it's totally worth it to not ever find these markers on our beaches!"

To see if your kid's school is eligible, check out Crayola's list of Canadian postal codes.

