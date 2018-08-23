As we wave goodbye to crop tops and sandals, we're browsing through the racks and stocking up for next season's wardrobe. From animal print to oversized coats to floral appliques (we're not saying bye to them just yet!), the runway has sparked fall's hottest fashion trends.

Here are the top 10 looks for fall 2018. We promise you won't be disappointed.

1. Animal print

Ann Taylor

Show off your wild side this fall with bold, loud prints of leopard, cheetah, snake and zebra. Thanks to Tom Ford and Michael Kors, animal print has made a comeback, and we're not mad about it.

Shop the look: Ann Taylor, $108.60

2. Leather pieces

Shopbop

Blast to the past with the slick and shiny textures of leather. Whether it's a vintage-style biker jacket à la Saint Laurent or a vegan leather dress à la Stella McCartney, leather will always be cool.

Shop the look: Shopbop, $77.98

3. Pop of colour

Zara

Whether it's green, blue, yellow, or hot pink, wearing Crayola-brights are a surefire way to stand out this fall. During the short days of the colder months, expect to see a lot of bright colours worn with black and crisp white pieces.

Shop the look: Zara, $59.90

4. Shearling coats

Free People

From fuzzy collars to full-on fur coats to fluffy patchwork, collections like Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney, and Givenchy consist of variations of fur (real and faux), proving texture never goes out of style.

Shop the look: Free People, $193.88

5. Savile Row print

Aritzia

Fabrics like herringbone and glen plaid have always been synonymous with menswear, but thanks to the bold stylings of Saint Laurent, we expect all the girl bosses wearing various prints of Savile Row this fall, too.

Shop the look: Aritzia, $168

6. Logomania

Urban Outfitters

Sometimes the name says it all. But in case you thought logomania was exclusive to athleisure, luxury lines like Fendi and Prada are here to prove otherwise. Whether the logo is knitted on a scarf or crested onto a sweater, you can totally mix and match luxe with logos.

Shop the look: Urban Outfitters, $99

7. Silver over gold

Net-A-Porter

Whoever says silver comes second to gold hasn't seen Calvin Klein's fall 2018 collection. The line proves you can turn heads wearing the metallic grey hue, but in a good way! Dress up the silver look by mixing it with other metallics as seen on Alberta Ferretti's fall runway, or wear it casually with various textures and finishes like how the models were styled for Christian Dior.

Shop the look: Net-A-Porter, $555.70

8. Floral patterns

Urban Outfitters

"Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking," said Miranda Priestly, the memorable character from "Devil Wears Prada." But would she approve of the feminine floret prints from Valentino's fall collection? To properly execute the floral trend in the midst of autumn, see how Oscar de la Renta combines it with a neutral-toned coat.

Shop the look: Urban Outfitters, $74

9. Oversized jackets

Mango

No surprises here as layers continue to be a fall fashion favourite. But to bring this trend to new heights (and extreme climates), the enormous coats and jackets of the Balenciaga fall ready-to-wear collection prove oversized outerwear is truly the key to wearing multiple pieces at once.

Plenty of fall runways are backing the "go big or go home" trend, including Lemaire , Roksanda , Marc Jacobs and Creatures of Comfort , who all had models walking down the catwalk in layers of extra-large clothing.

Shop the look: Mango , $299.99

