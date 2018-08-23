Want a sample of HuffPost Canada's best stories on your Google Home smart speaker?

Just follow these steps to enable the HuffPost Canada Splash on your device.

On your Google Home app, tap on the menu tab on your top left and choose "More settings":

HuffPost Canada

Scroll down your settings options and choose "News"

HuffPost Canada

This is where the news briefings you've subscribed to appear. You can also change the order your device plays these updates. For now, tap on "Add news sources":

HuffPost Canada

Scroll down the list to find HuffPost Canada Splash and tap it once to add it to your list of news sources.

HuffPost Canada

And that's it! You can ask your device to play the news by saying "Hey Google, what's in the news?" or "Play the news." It'll start playing your briefings in the order you set above.