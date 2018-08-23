HALIFAX — Maxime Bernier is forming his own pan-Canadian political party.

The party will be based on right-wing free-market principles. A senior advisor told HuffPost it could be comparable to Alberta's Wildrose party.

"I don't know what's going to happen. It's a big gamble," a source close to Bernier told HuffPost Canada Thursday morning. "But Maxime, he is there to defend his ideas. He doesn't want to make any more compromises."

Up until two weeks ago, Bernier fully intended to run as a Tory in the next election. He planned to challenge the current leader, Andrew Scheer, should he be defeated in the next election and a leadership vote declared.

But after the Quebec MP sent a series of tweets criticizing the Liberals for embracing too much diversity, the source said it became clear that the former cabinet minister might get kicked out of the caucus and that his views may not be welcomed.

"The tweets unleashed a response that made it that this was no longer possible," the source said. "[Bernier] became convinced that it wasn't possible to reform for this party, to fight for the Conservative and libertarian values that he believes in."

Bernier had always thought of establishing a new party as a secondary option. "If, for example, Bernier was kicked out of caucus. After he was kicked out of the shadow cabinet, it became a possibility that he might get shown the door of caucus.

"Maxime, his first choice was to stay a Conservative and to do another leadership race. But, after being tossed around and being disavowed by the leader and some of his colleagues. He just abandoned the idea that he could be the leader of this party and change it. He no longer thinks this is possible...

"He is 55 years old... [and has no] more time to waste. He does not want to spend another 10 years repeating lines that seem like they come from a Conservative party but are actually focus-grouped platitudes to ensure they are inoffensive. He doesn't want to do this anymore."

Bernier had been approached to join the Libertarian party but he felt the party was too restrictive. "It would look too much like he was joining a marginal party. We need to aim much higher than that. The goal is to get the most support as possible."

On the question of multiculturalism, many in the Libertarian party also disagreed with Bernier, the source also acknowledged.

Diversity debate divisions

Earlier this month, Bernier sent a number of tweets attacking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for supporting what he called "extreme multiculturalism."

"Trudeau keeps pushing his "diversity is our strength" slogan. Yes, Canada is a huge and diverse country. This diversity is part of us and should be celebrated. But where do we draw the line?"

1/ Trudeau keeps pushing his "diversity is our strength" slogan. Yes, Canada is a huge and diverse country. This diversity is part of us and should be celebrated. But where do we draw the line?



Diversity is what makes Canada strong: Trudeau https://t.co/dZmCffRBFY — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 13, 2018

Scheer responded later that week saying he did not share Bernier's views on diversity and that his Quebec MP — while still a member of caucus — was speaking for himself.

The source close to Bernier told HuffPost they are fully aware of the history with the Wildrose, the Canadian Alliance and the Reform parties but they hope for a different outcome. "Our goal is to go all the way and not to rejoin the Conservative party eventually.

"There were tentatives that didn't work. It doesn't mean that this one won't."

Bernier's senior advisor Martin Masse quit his job this week at the Montreal-based MEI, a think tank devoted for more market-based principles, to devote himself fully to the project.

Masse will continue to advise Bernier but the Quebec MP will need to mount an organization. He plans to run candidates across the country.