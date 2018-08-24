Police in greater Toronto are looking for help identifying a man who may be responsible for an abduction captured on video by a surveillance camera.

He's seen threatening to kill a woman and dragging her by the hair into a car in the video released by York Regional Police Thursday. The suspect is a male with short hair, may be armed with a handgun and was wearing a hoodie in the video, police said in a press release. He drove away in a newer-model SUV.

The woman rang a doorbell at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday at a home in Richmond Hill. No one answered the door, but a surveillance camera caught what happened next. A man appears behind her and asks if she's going to stop. An altercation follows and he drags her into the car.

"I think I'm gonna die," she says.

"Good," he answers. "I'm gonna kill you."

Investigators ask anyone who may have information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7241, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.