HALIFAX — Birthright citizenship should be barred to anyone who doesn't have a parent who is a Canadian citizen or is a permanent resident, Tory delegates said in a vote Saturday at their party's policy convention.

Currently, anyone who is born on Canadian soil receives Canadian citizenship, something that has spurred concerns of so-called "birth tourism."

British Columbia MP Alice Wong spoke in favour of the motion ahead of the vote, saying the issues poses dangers to mothers and "passport babies take away the resources of our system."

Tory MPs speak for and against proposal

"We should fight for our own babies!" Wong told the crowd of 3,000 gathered at the Halifax Convention Centre for the biennial gathering.

A Quebec lawyer told delegates that the proposal would take "extreme" measures for a "so-called problem." He warned it would create "stateless children" in Canada.

Alberta MP Deepak Obhrai urged delegates to stick with the status quo.

"This is a fundamental question of equality out here. Any person who is born in Canada, by law, is entitled to be a Canadian," Obhrai said. "We cannot choose who is going to be a Canadian and who is not going to be a Canadian."

The resolution, which was supported a slight majority of delegates from across the country, amends the party's policy book to state: "We encourage the government to enact legislation which will fully eliminate birthright citizenship in Canada unless one of the parents of the child born in Canada is a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada."

The resolution, however, is non-binding on a future Conservative government.

This is a developing story.