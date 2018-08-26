Let's be honest: one of the best parts of any awards show is the red carpet. Seeing all the outfits and hearing all the pre-show banter is sometimes more fun than the performances or the speeches, right?
This year's Much Music Video Awards, which have now officially been rebranded the iHeart Radio MMVAs, includes some big-name celebrities ("Crazy Rich Asians" star Awkwafina, teen heartthrob Shawn Mendes), some Canadian staples (Alessia Cara, Brett Kissel) and some blasts from the past (98 Degrees! Really!).
Here are the most memorable outfits from Sunday night's show.
Awkwafina
Awkwafina, who told red-carpet reporters she prepared for hosting duties by "eating chicken tenders," looked great in a black-and-white checked skater dress.
Shawn Mendes
Fresh off last week's MTV VMAs, Canada's own Shawn Mendes went for a subtle paisley print shirt.
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross
The couple opted for eye-catching metallics, and in her case, extreme extensions. (Do you think she had any awkward backstage moments with Nick Lachey?!)
Andre de Grasse
Sprinter Andre De Grasse chose a multi-hued camo print.
5 Seconds of Summer
Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer are so popular that these outfits won the audience choice award for Best Dressed. (Still, we can all agree that a velvet blazer is always a good idea.)
Sophie Hawley-Weld
Sophie Hawley-Weld of Sofi Tukker wore what you could call a pant and crop top, but would more accurately be described as a lottttt of green tulle.
Kris Wu
Musician, actor and fan favourite Wu, formerly a member of K-pop band EXO, chanelled the timeless vampire Lestat in his Givenchy suit.
Arkells
Here's Hamilton, Ont. band Arkells, looking dapper in plaid and a well-tailored motorcycle jacket.
Alessia Cara
Her wide-legged pants and matching crop top are sophisticated, but still fun.
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor opted for a floral-textured all-white ensemble with an "I Dream of Jeannie"-inspired ponytail.
Bebe Rexha
This outfit is definitely what the kids call "a lewk."
Tyra Banks
We tried to capture Tyra's yellow-and-leopard print outfit in words, but we could never describe it more effectively than she did.
Brett Kissel
Alberta country singer Brett Kissel has an extremely strong jacket game.
