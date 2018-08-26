Let's be honest: one of the best parts of any awards show is the red carpet. Seeing all the outfits and hearing all the pre-show banter is sometimes more fun than the performances or the speeches, right?

This year's Much Music Video Awards, which have now officially been rebranded the iHeart Radio MMVAs, includes some big-name celebrities ("Crazy Rich Asians" star Awkwafina, teen heartthrob Shawn Mendes), some Canadian staples (Alessia Cara, Brett Kissel) and some blasts from the past (98 Degrees! Really!).

Here are the most memorable outfits from Sunday night's show.

Awkwafina

Awkwafina, who told red-carpet reporters she prepared for hosting duties by "eating chicken tenders," looked great in a black-and-white checked skater dress.

Mark Blinch / Reuters

Shawn Mendes

Fresh off last week's MTV VMAs, Canada's own Shawn Mendes went for a subtle paisley print shirt.

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press

THE CANADIAN PRESS Shawn Mendes takes a selfie with fans.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

The couple opted for eye-catching metallics, and in her case, extreme extensions. (Do you think she had any awkward backstage moments with Nick Lachey?!)

Mark Blinch / Reuters

Andre de Grasse

Sprinter Andre De Grasse chose a multi-hued camo print.

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press

5 Seconds of Summer

Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer are so popular that these outfits won the audience choice award for Best Dressed. (Still, we can all agree that a velvet blazer is always a good idea.)

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Sophie Hawley-Weld

Sophie Hawley-Weld of Sofi Tukker wore what you could call a pant and crop top, but would more accurately be described as a lottttt of green tulle.

Mark Blinch / Reuters

Kris Wu

Musician, actor and fan favourite Wu, formerly a member of K-pop band EXO, chanelled the timeless vampire Lestat in his Givenchy suit.

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press

Arkells

Here's Hamilton, Ont. band Arkells, looking dapper in plaid and a well-tailored motorcycle jacket.

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press Hamilton, Ont. ban Arkells, looking dapper.

Alessia Cara

Her wide-legged pants and matching crop top are sophisticated, but still fun.

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press \

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor opted for a floral-textured all-white ensemble with an "I Dream of Jeannie"-inspired ponytail.

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press

Bebe Rexha

This outfit is definitely what the kids call "a lewk."

Mark Blinch / Reuters

Tyra Banks

We tried to capture Tyra's yellow-and-leopard print outfit in words, but we could never describe it more effectively than she did.

Mark Blinch / Reuters

Brett Kissel

Alberta country singer Brett Kissel has an extremely strong jacket game.

Mark Blinch / Reuters

