Thousands Flock To Ottawa's Streets For Capital Pride

The chance of showers didn't put a damper on Ottawa's Pride parade, as thousands came out for a colourful celebration of the LGBTQ community.

Canada's capital turned up on Sunday and people from all walks of life showed up ready to party.

A sea of blue - our very PROUD @girlguidesofcan, from as far away as Quebec City, here waiting for Ottawa @fiertecappride to kick off! 😍🏳️‍🌈🎉 #FierteCapPride pic.twitter.com/3tQOiH0kkq — Diamond Isinger (@diamondisinger) August 26, 2018

The parade contained over 150 floats and many organizations and companies, including the Ottawa Redblacks football team, turned up to celebrate.

My heart is so full, I'm so proud to live in a country where days like today are possible ❤️💛💚💙💜 #FierteCapPride #OTTAWAPRIDE pic.twitter.com/sdNC3ObvuS — Alexandra Nederlof (@EaErkhart) August 26, 2018

It was also a family affair for many.

Jessica Legault and Nadia Gregoire of Chelsea, Que. brought their 3 daughters to the Pride Parade. Here's why #FierteCapPride pic.twitter.com/NJCHOBvfBZ — Judy Trinh (@JudyTrinhCBC) August 26, 2018

Others took the time to bring Pride back to its roots as a political protest, and brought signs that took shots at the province's new government.

Others took the opportunity to mention the RCMP Purge, which targeted and ostracized thousands of LGBT people who worked for the government or the military beginning in the 1950s.

Big crowds at #FiertéCapPride Great to see survivors of the #LGBT Purge marching in the same parade as @rcmpgrcpolice @CanBorder @csiscanada & @cse_cst Remembering our history of exclusion is key in building an inclusive future in 🇨🇦's security & intelligence community. pic.twitter.com/SxkNOHb8tb — Artur Wilczynski (@Arturmaks) August 26, 2018

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson and other politicians, including Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, also made appearances.

Great to meet so many people from different communities coming together as one to celebrate diversity and inclusion during @FierteCapPride! #FierteCapPride #Pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/7p5IL3I3Td — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) August 26, 2018

