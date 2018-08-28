15 Fall Jackets You’ll Need When The Heatwave Is Over

The end of summer is like the elephant in a room. No one really wants to acknowledge that heatwaves will soon be replaced by wind chills.

Unfortunately, facts are facts. Autumn officially kicks off on September 22nd and with that reality comes cooler temperatures and — gasp — the need for a jacket! If you're a glass-half-full kind of person, the start of fall is a good thing since it's an excuse to shop for new clothes. For others, it's the beginning of the end.

South_agency via Getty Images

Regardless of your feelings about the changing seasons, there's no denying that fall is the best time to show off your jacket game. There's a reason you're seeing all kinds of wonderous new styles to cloak your body in when temperatures drop.

If you're in the market for a new fall jacket, don't delay. We've got a few winners that are going to be snapped up before it even cools down.

1. Suede Moto Jacket

Old Navy

Trends are temporary, but motorcycle jackets are forever. Fall is all about rich tones, so we're very on board with Old Navy's suede motorcycle jacket in an eye-catching wine colour. The classic shape makes it a no-fail fall pick that will elevate any outfit. Did we mention it comes in a whopping nine colours?

Get it here: Old Navy, $45.99-$69.94

2. Nike Sportswear Jacket

Nordstrom

If you're feeling athleisure vibes for fall, Nike has brought back an old favourite. The brand's iconic nineties windbreakers are reborn with a contemporary silhouette, modern colour blocking and, of course, Nike's famous swoosh chevron logo.

Get it here: Nordstrom, $122.05

3. Indigo Night Duster

Free People

You can always count on Free People to bring something unique to the table. A classic trench is always a nice addition, but if you're looking to stand out, this denim duster is probably more up your alley.

Get it here: Free People, $298.68

4. Sly & Co Genuine Leather Biker Jacket

Simons

Leather jackets are typically a pricey investment, so we were surprised to come across one under $300. This Sly & Co jacket is made of genuine leather in that classic biker style that never seems to go off trend.

Get it here: Simons, $299

5. Cropped Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's

Fall doesn't signal the end of denim-jacket season. It just means your jean jacket needs to up its thermal game. Enter this cropped version of Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket. This soon-to-be fall staple is lined with sherpa and features a contrasting fuzzy collar to keep you warm and toasty.

Get it here: Levi's, $168

6. Babaton Kahlo Jacket

Aritzia

The robe jacket continues to be a popular choice for anyone looking to exude Meghan Markle-esque appeal. While the silk jacket may not be ideal for cooler days, it's perfect for mild fall weather. In the summer, the Kahlo Jacket can also be worn on its own as a dress.

Get it here: Aritzia, $228

7. Fleece Bomber

Zara

Channeling everyone's favourite TV puppet Lamb Chop has never been easier with Zara's cozy fleece bomber. This fuzzy statement jacket will liven up even the most underwhelming outfits.

Get it here: Zara, $79.90

8. Giova Knit Jacket

Sosken

When a house coat gets a runway-worthy makeover, you get Sosken's Giova jacket. Features include a stylish oversized silhouette and drop shoulders, but the pièce de résistance are those furry statement pockets.

Get it here: Søsken, $495

9. Wool Blend Plaid Blazer

Forever 21

It doesn't look like the Savile Row trend is going anywhere, anytime soon. One easy way to get the look is with an oversized boyfriend blazer. Plus, what could be more fall than glen plaid?

Get it here: Forever 21, $56.90

10. BLANKNYC Denim Varsity Letterman's Jacket

Nordstrom Rack

We couldn't think of a better way to build school spirit than with a varsity jacket. The typically casual style is elevated with faux leather sleeves and a fitted silhouette.

Get it here: Nordstrom Rack, $39.97

11. Twik Corduroy Jacket

Simons

If you grew up in the '80s, you might remember being clad in head-to-toe corduroy. And while you may never go that route again, a touch of nostalgia never hurt anyone. That's why we're vouching for this classic cord jacket that comes in three vibrant colours.

Get it here: Simons, $79

12. Hooded Anorak

H&M

The Fresh Prince would be proud of the recent revival of colourful anoraks. H&M has several styles for men and women, but the neon yellow caught our attention. If you were a fan of K-Way jackets, this is an affordable alternative to the nostalgic style.

Get it here: H&M, $34.99

13. Zip Peplum Leather Jacket

Ted Baker

It's hard to think of a leather jacket in any form other than the classic motorcycle style. That is, until you see Ted Baker's refined take on it. Their AHFIRAA leather jacket is finished with an elegant removable peplum. Zip it off to reveal a modish cropped jacket.

Get it here: Ted Baker, $825

14. 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

The North Face

We have the perfect jacket for the fall adventurer. Autumn hikes won't feel complete without North Face's Retro Nuptse jacket. The iconic style was a bestseller in 1996 and the brand is bringing it back in misty rose and a no-nonsense black. Given Canada's unpredictable temperatures, the Nupste jacket can be packed up and stored in your bag if it gets a tad too toasty.

Get it here: The North Face, $349.99

15. Denim Military Jacket

Joe Fresh

Joe Fresh gives us a refreshing take on the military jacket by offering it in denim. The flattering shape is accented with four front patch pockets and subtle braided detailing.

Get it here: Joe Fresh, $49

Also on HuffPost: