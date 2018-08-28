What To Watch On Netflix Canada In September 2018

Stock up on the tissue boxes, kids, because "This Is Us" is finally back to make us ugly cry, stomp on our hearts and then put them back together with moments of sweetness. And we've waited long enough for the beloved emotional rollercoaster. To the producers of "This Is Us": please be gentle on us this season.

And if you were part of the one per cent of the planet who didn't rush to theatres to see Marvel Studios' "Black Panther," you're lucky Netflix is here for you. The blockbuster movie comes to a Netflix near you, along with Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time," and Season 8 of "The Walking Dead."

So what are you going to watch on Netflix Canada in September? Check out highlights below and find our selections under the gallery:

Movies:

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" — Available Sept. 4

Netflix L to R: Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Ayo (Florence Kasumba) with the Dora Milaje in 'Black Panther.'

Technologically advanced beyond the dreams of any other nation, Wakanda cloaks itself from the world behind an illusory rainforest. T'Challa, king of Wakanda, and the Black Panther — protector of his people — must step forward to lead his people into a new future.

As the temps drop, we'll be cloaking ourselves in some cozy flannel to watch this on repeat.

Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time" — Available Sept. 25

Atsushi Nishijima Oprah Winfrey is Mrs. Which in Disney's 'A Wrinkle in Time.'

You get to watch "A Wrinkle in Time," and you get to watch "A Wrinkle in Time," and... you get to watch Oprah, the queen of daytime TV and now the queen of well, everything apparently, on the big screen. But also, Mindy Kaling (insert heart emoji), Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine in this book-turned-movie.

After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother, and her friend to space in order to find him.

TV:

"Bojack Horseman," Season 5 — Available Sept. 14

Rapid-fire puns, hilarious meta satires and lowbrow cracks about the animal kingdom — what more do you need?! The bleak funnies are born from the storyline of the titular character (perfectly voiced by Will Arnett) — a humiliated actor from a successful TV sitcom who endures professional misfires, a self-destructive love life and familial collapse. You'll love him. You'll hate him. But most importantly, you'll be back for more.

"The Walking Dead," Season 8 — Available Sept. 23:

In the wake of a zombie apocalypse, survivors hold on to the hope of humanity by banding together to wage a fight for their own survival.

"This Is Us," Season 2 — Available Sept. 26

Get ready for the emotional journey to continue with Season 2. We've been going through Jack and Rebecca withdrawal. Their love story and relationship will forever make us swoon. And Randall, in all his complexities, really is the man. He was abandoned at a fire station by his father as an infant and has become a stylish New York-based businessman working to raise two daughters with his wife, Beth. These people are among a group, several of whom share a birthday, of seemingly random individuals whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways. Ways that we're both thankful and sorrowful for.

"Lethal Weapon," Season 2 — Available Sept. 26

The Fox TV adaptation of the 1987 movie is one of the best things to come from the movie franchise. After losing his wife and unborn child, ex-Navy SEAL Riggs joins the LAPD, where his recklessness creates tensions with seasoned partner Murtaugh. This slick, high-production series is oddly satisfying despite occasionally (and traditionally) cringeworthy dialogue. And the show goes on with Seann William Scott set to play a new character.

"Grey's Anatomy," Season 14 — Available Sept. 27

Keep that tissue box around because the Seattle Grace Hospital doctors are back. And we can't say no to more Sandra Oh.

"Chef's Table," Volume 5 — Available Sept. 28

This season, four innovative chefs will shake things up in the food scene in Philadelphia, Istanbul, Bangkok and Barcelona.

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in September 2018:

Sept. 1:

"13 Going on 30"

"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days"

"Pitch Perfect 2"

Sept. 14:

Disney's "Pete's Dragon"

Sept. 17:

"Star Trek Beyond"

Sept. 30:

"Jurassic World"

More On HuffPost: