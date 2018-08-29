BRITISH COLUMBIA
08/29/2018 13:23 EDT | Updated 50 minutes ago

B.C. Files Lawsuit Against Pharmaceutical Companies Over Opioids Addictions

British Columbia is the province hardest hit by the opioid crisis, with 1,399 deaths in 2017, up from 974 in 2016.

In June, the federal government said nearly 4,000 Canadians died from apparent opioid overdoses last year.
VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government has filed a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies in an attempt to recoup the costs associated with opioid addiction.

The lawsuit filed in the B.C. Supreme Court was announced by Attorney General David Eby and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy.

Declared public health emergency in 2016

British Columbia remained the province hardest hit by the opioid crisis, with 1,399 deaths, up from 974 in 2016.

The province declared a public health emergency in 2016.

None of the allegations made by the province in its lawsuit has been proven in court.

