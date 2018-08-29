Remember winter?

According to the Farmers' Almanac, Canadians are in for a colder-than-normal, "teeth-chattering" one, with below-average temperatures in most of the country.

The forecast predicts that for most of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and northwestern Ontario, temperatures will be far below seasonal averages during the 2018-19 winter.

Temperatures will be coldest in February 2019, "when -40 C, or even -45 C, may be possible."

"What we're saying for this particular winter is that it's just basically going to be very, very cold," almanac editor Peter Geiger told CTV News Channel.

February will also be colder than normal in Quebec and eastern Ontario, and Quebec will be unusually snowy. The Maritimes will likely alternate between rain and snow throughout the month.

The rest of the country is expected to receive a normal amount of snow and precipitation, with the exception of the area around the Great Lakes, which could see a bit more than usual.

Geiger told CTV the Farmers' Almanac forecast is talking about "a lot of cold, a lot of snow" for the Prairies.

"I think the worst is going to be the Prairies," he said.

In B.C., the almanac's forecast is predicting near-normal temperatures that will hover around 0 C, and wet and/or snowy weather.

Come March, all areas from coast to coast could see strong and gusty winds, and a variety of types of precipitation.

Warm autumn ahead

In case winter's not top of mind yet, AccuWeather is predicting a warm fall for most of Eastern Canada, which is expected to extend the current ongoing wildfire season and delay frost for a little bit longer.

Areas around the Great Lakes should also see more precipitation, and possible hail as the weather gets colder.

The Prairies are expected to be warm and dry, with a drought risk in some areas. In British Columbia, wildfire season is forecasted to continue.