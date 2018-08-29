A video showing a very forceful intervention by Société de transport de Montréal (STM) inspectors has generated strong reactions of Facebook. The video shows two inspectors attempting to subdue a man on the ground, while another blocks a young woman who is trying to interfere. The scene was filmed at a downtown Montreal subway station last Friday.

The man was apparently intercepted after he used a public transit pass that wasn't his own. The video does not show what provoked the violence, but the description of the Facebook video states that the inspectors "choked [the man] into near unconsciousness."



Facebook Facebook video captures a violent confrontation between Montreal subway inspectors and a fare evader.

The police have since opened an investigation into what happened, and the STM has chosen not to comment on the specific incident. STM corporate advisor for public affairs, Amélie Régis stated that STM inspectors "use force based on the degree of cooperation and behavior of the person, as well as based on safe techniques."

She also stated that the video had been brought to the attention of the leadership team and that they "will be able to take appropriate action if they feel it's necessary." The inspectors involved are part of this team that answers directly to the STM and work in conjunction with the subway police unit.

Strong Reactions

In late afternoon Tuesday, the video had been seen over 450,000 times and generated over 1,400 comments.

While many were denouncing a use of excessive force to police an unpaid transit fare, others said that for now, it was difficult to see what led to this escalation and that the individuals involved did not seem to want to cooperate.

We're in Canada. It's ridiculous that something like this would happen.

HuffPost Canada spoke with the man who took the video. He said three or four other people filmed the scene and that many passersby saw what happened. He said he didn't panic while filming, but was worried for the man.

"Several people wrote me after I posted it on Facebook, he said, telling me 'it's happened to my daughter' or 'it's happened to one of my friends.'"

"It's one thing to hear about it and you see it more often in the United States, he said. But to see it actually happening in front of you, you wonder what's going on. All this for a fare. We're in Canada. It's ridiculous that something like this would happen."

