08/29/2018 13:49 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

Owen Headley, Florida Elementary School Teacher, Arrested On Canadian Sex Assault Charges

He's worked as a fifth-grade teacher at a Florida school since 2009.

Peel Region police say they expect to provide more information after Owen Headley is extradited to Canada.

DELRAY BEACH, United States — U.S. authorities say they have arrested a Florida elementary school teacher wanted on charges in Canada that include sexual assault and sexual exploitation of minors.

Police in Peel Region, west of Toronto, say the charges relate to allegations they have been investigating.

American federal law enforcement authorities say 55-year-old Owen Headley was arrested in Florida on Wednesday.

Allegations from the Greater Toronto Area

They say Palm Beach County school officials removed Headley from his teaching position at Hammock Pointe Elementary School last year after hearing of allegations that came from police in the Greater Toronto Area.

They say Headley had worked as a fifth-grade teacher since 2009 at the school, which is about 80 kilometres north of Miami.

Peel police say they expect to provide more information after Headley is extradited to Canada.

With files from The Associated Press

