Shoppers panicked as shots rang through Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, prompting a lockdown and then an evacuation.

"The moment the shots were fired, people panicked, ran and kids were crying as a wall of screaming people made their way for the exits from every direction," witness Lily Jang told HuffPost Canada.

The mall was "semi busy" when she heard two shots "right by me," said Jang in a Facebook message.

Gunman spotted, in lockdown A post shared by Van Yuan (@vannyuan) on Aug 30, 2018 at 12:04pm PDT

Jang, who was shopping with her brother, niece and nephew, was right near an exit and able to leave quickly.

No injuries were reported, said Toronto police, who are looking for two male suspects in their 20s who fled on foot. The weapon involved was a black handgun, they said.

Police said there was an "altercation" between two groups of men before the gun was fired.

"Thankfully no one was hit in this," Supt. Rob Johnson told reporters at a press conference.

Social media posts showed mall workers and shoppers under lockdown, and alarms ringing through the facility.

Stuck inside the Yorkdale mall after shots rang out. A lot of panic and worry earlier but everyone calm. Am hearing this happened at the Starbucks location. #yorkdale pic.twitter.com/nDZ2VerZnY — Don Datta (@TheDonMud) August 30, 2018

Instagram stories from the scene of a confirmed shooting at Yorkdale Mall. pic.twitter.com/fhBQj0mdvi — bryann aguilar (@BryannAguilar) August 30, 2018

The Toronto Transit Commission said subway trains were not stopping at Yorkdale station due to "police activity."

The mall was closed for the remainder of Thursday for the police investigation, but the centre tweeted that it was "secure."

Following today's incident, we will be closed for the rest of the day to allow police to investigate. Yorkdale is secure and we are cooperating with police to safely evacuate the centre. We expect to open as scheduled tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. All questions to: @TPSOperations — Yorkdale Style (@YorkdaleStyle) August 30, 2018

Toronto's mayor said he was relieved no one was injured in the mall shooting.

"Whether it is Yorkdale Mall or anywhere else in Toronto, people should not have to worry about gun violence breaking out," John Tory said in a statement. "There are too many guns available to criminals in the city and I am determined to end that with the help of our police and our government partners."

The mall is Canada's fifth-biggest when it comes to retail space, and opened in 1964. It is home to high-end stores including Gucci, Chanel and Holt Renfrew.

With files from Alisha Sawhney and The Canadian Press