OXFORD, N.S. — A large sinkhole that has swallowed trees and picnic tables in a Nova Scotia park has now taken a bite out of a parking lot.

The Town of Oxford says the unpredictable sinkhole remained relatively inactive throughout Thursday.

But the town says the muddy hole has been "undercutting'' the pavement of the nearby Lions Club parking lot, and pieces of pavement are now falling in.

The spectacle has been drawing curious onlookers to the small town located roughly 30 minutes from the New Brunswick border.

Officials say the influx of visitors has caused a few fender-benders, and even a collision in which someone was injured.

They're asking people to use caution when travelling near the sinkhole, situated near a giant statue of a blueberry with cartoonish eyes and a smile — a mascot for a town that promotes itself as the "blueberry capital of Canada."