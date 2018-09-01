WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is warning Congress not to interfere with his plans for a new North American Free Trade Agreement, lest he cancel the deal entirely.

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse an agreement that excludes Canada.

Trump notified Congress on Friday of his intent to sign a revamped deal in 90 days, amid negotiations that blew past the deadline imposed by the president.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on August 27, 2018.

He says on Twitter that a deal will go ahead with or without Canada's involvement, and if Congress tries to intervene, he will "terminate NAFTA entirely."

Trump contends in the Saturday morning tweet that there is "no political necessity" to include Canada in a deal, after the U.S. and Mexico reached an agreement on Monday.

There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don't make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

....Remember, NAFTA was one of the WORST Trade Deals ever made. The U.S. lost thousands of businesses and millions of jobs. We were far better off before NAFTA - should never have been signed. Even the Vat Tax was not accounted for. We make new deal or go back to pre-NAFTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

Talks to keep Canada in the trade bloc will resume this week as the two countries try to resolve thorny issues including Canada's dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition.