09/02/2018 19:20 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

Man Dead After Fatal Shooting In Toronto's Coronation Park, Near CNE Grounds

Police say they're searching for several suspects.

  • Canadian Press
Police say they're searching for several suspects following a fatal shooting at a lakefront park in Toronto.

Police say a man was taken to hospital with "very serious'' injuries following the incident early Sunday evening and was later pronounced dead.

They say witnesses reported multiple gunshots near a baseball diamond in Coronation Park, near the grounds of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

Investigators say four people were reported to have fled the scene before police arrived.

