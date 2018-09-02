Police say they're searching for several suspects following a fatal shooting at a lakefront park in Toronto.

Police say a man was taken to hospital with "very serious'' injuries following the incident early Sunday evening and was later pronounced dead.

They say witnesses reported multiple gunshots near a baseball diamond in Coronation Park, near the grounds of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

Investigators say four people were reported to have fled the scene before police arrived.

