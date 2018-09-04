It used to be when you wanted to take a swim in your neighbour's pool you'd loiter by their fence, towel draped over your shoulder, trying to appear hot and sticky but not desperate.

If they came outside, you might casually throw out a, "Gee, isn't it hot outside today?" Or not-so-casually say, "It's too bad my parents can't afford a pool."

But a new "pool sharing" site, coming to Canada this week, hopes to put an end to such awkward encounters between pool owners and neighbourhood have-nots.

Swimply, the first online marketplace for private pool rentalss, is set to make a splash in Ontario this week, connecting those looking for a place to swim with people who want to make a bit of pocket money by renting out their pool.

Bunim Laskin said he came up with the idea for the poolsharing site after his family experienced the "living hell" of trying to get to the beach closest to their New Jersey home.

"I'm the oldest of 12 kids, and packing everyone up for the beach is honestly the worst," the 21-year-old founder and CEO told HuffPost Canada in a phone interview.

Swimply Swimply CEO Bunim Laskin said he came up with the idea for his pool sharing site after he experienced the "living hell" of trying to get 12 kids ready for the beach.

"I thought, wouldn't it be so much better if we could find a pool close by and be there swimming within the hour?"

He said he approached a neighbour down the block and asked her if she'd be willing to rent out her pool. She agreed to the deal, and has been doing it ever since, making thousands of dollars in the process.

Laskin says pool owners benefit just as much a renters, because they can offset the costs of upkeep by making a bit of cash when their pool might otherwise be empty.

Swimply This heated Houston, Texas pool is available to rent for $50 per hour on weekdays and comes complete with pool toys and lounge chairs.

What's more, says Laskin, the same-day availability of most pools makes for a spontaneous and fun way to get friends and families together.

"The main thing we're focused on is families. No matter where you are or what you're doing, you can just pick up your phone and find yourself somewhere awesome an hour later."

Swimply has pools listed in 10 U.S. states and will add two Toronto-area pools this week.

Laskin says interest from Canadian pool owners is growing, and that Swimply aims to have pools listed in more provinces by next spring.