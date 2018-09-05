Police in B.C. are looking for anyone who may have seen a Belgian hitchhiker who was found dead last month.

RCMP released the identity of Amelie Christelle Sakkalis, 28, on Wednesday. Sakkalis was visiting from Belgium and investigators believe she was hitchhiking from the Penticton area on Aug. 22 and heading to Vancouver.

That night, RCMP were called for a "suspicious occurrence" north of Boston Bar near Highway 1. Police arrived to find Sakkalis' body and determined that she had been killed. They arrested a man at the scene but he was later released from custody.

Public plea for information

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which is investigating the death, made a public plea on Wednesday for anyone who gave Sakkalis a ride between Penticton and Boston Bar on Aug. 22 to contact them.

"Amelie's family has been notified of her murder and we urge anyone with information to come forward immediately to help provide answers," said Cpl. Frank Jang in a news release.

RCMP Police seized a van in relation to the Amelie Sakkalis homicide case.

Police had seized a white 1994 Chevrolet Astro van near the crime scene, believed to be associated to the homicide.

If you have information in the case, call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email them, said Jang.

