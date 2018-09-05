"Baby Shark" is taking over the world — at least, that's how it might seem to every parent, guardian and babysitter who has ever heard this song.

Does anyone know how to get the Baby Shark song out of your head?

Asking for my sanity. — Jordan Coombe (@Jordan_Coombe) September 5, 2018

The children's number has been around since 2016, but recently became a viral sensation. Not only is it now the 35th most popular video on YouTube with a whopping 1.6 billion views, but it's topping the charts in the U.K. and has even inspired its own dance challenge.

"The Baby Shark Challenge" is apparently a Facebook thing.



The parent in me can't stop smiling at this video. pic.twitter.com/myou0ZMtSC — Kris. (@LifeAsKris) August 18, 2018

For those unfamiliar with this tune, "Baby Shark" is an upbeat, "nursery-rhyme-like song" that continuously repeats the line "doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo" after naming each member of the shark family. Listen if you dare:

But while English-speaking kids are going ga-ga over this catchy tune, "Baby Shark" is stirring up controversy back in its native land.

The viral song is the invention of the South Korean education company Pinkfong, which created multiple versions. While the English version keeps things simple by naming members of the shark family from baby to grandpa, the Korean version also includes adjectives that some are deeming sexist, The Korea Herald reports.

Mommy Shark is described as "pretty," Daddy Shark as "strong," Grandma Shark as "kind" and Grandpa Shark as "cool."

According to the Herald, a local Korean newspaper first took issue with the song's lyrics in January, stating that they reinforce gender stereotypes.

While the site did not elaborate on the backlash, it's true that young kids are impressionable. A global study from 2017 found that gender stereotypes are firmly rooted in children by age 10, and can have negative consequences. Phrases like "girls are pretty" and "boys are strong" not only increase the risk of girls dropping out of school, but can leave boys more susceptible to violence, the study found.

Despite the "Baby Shark" controversy, some English-speaking fans actually appear to be quite fond of the Korean version ...

i still prefer the korean version of baby shark,, the english version is just bs — ☾ (@quailjoon) September 4, 2018

my mom just asked me if inknew about baby shark and showed it to me 3 times, twice in korean. she really likes it — @ art school (@ratatooille) September 1, 2018

While others can't be bothered with either, including new mom Cardi B.

Baby shark tututuruturutu baby shark — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 2, 2018

Have u heard the baby shark song yet? @iamcardib https://t.co/9MrLXYVfmv — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 3, 2018

