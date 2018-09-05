Steve Bannon — former head of the Breitbart News Network and U.S. President Donald Trump's former chief strategist — will appear on stage at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall on Nov. 2, organizers announced Wednesday.

The event is part of an ongoing debate series that regularly draws an audience of 3,000 people or more. It is organized and moderated by Rudyard Griffiths, former television anchor and newspaper columnist.

The debate, titled "The Rise of Populism", will see Bannon arguing that "the future of western politics is populist, not liberal," according to organizers. David Frum, senior editor at The Atlantic and author of the recent book Trumpocracy, will argue from the opposing side.

On the Friday before the most important midterm elections of our lifetimes, I will debate Steve Bannon at Canada's @munkdebate - and argue that his politics will lose and liberal democracy prevail across the Western world https://t.co/6U7owXVxsH — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 5, 2018

Bannon has been widely criticized for his racist and sexist views. The announcement has already drawn harsh backlash online.

The Munk Debates represent all that is bad about Toronto: discuss. — Nora Loreto (@NoLore) September 5, 2018

Speechless. What is going on with the Munk Debates? Peter Munk was better than this. https://t.co/2ukUHrBpj9 — Natalie Brender (@NatalieBrender) September 5, 2018

But the conversation hasn't been one-sided. Some were excited about the event, which will take place just before U.S. midterm elections four days later.

Early take: this debate is entirely legitimate; it'll be like watching someone trying to eat jello with a scalpel; and I guess it's OK for the Munk Debates to be obsessed with the idea that all the big questions are American questions. https://t.co/2yNwNVjcmf — Paul Wells (@InklessPW) September 5, 2018

Bannon vs Frum. This will be an epic debate in Toronto on the eve of the midterms. https://t.co/qJ6ikMLO7J — Don Martin (@DonMartinCTV) September 5, 2018

This is the way to do it: Much, much better than a polite interview or a paid speech. https://t.co/rW3PQNdXkv — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) September 5, 2018

The announcement comes just days after The New Yorker Festival cancelled its scheduled on-stage interview with Bannon following several high-profile artists either dropping out or threatening to drop out from the festival lineup, including Jim Carrey, Jimmy Fallon, Judd Apatow and Jack Antonoff and Patton Oswalt. Bannon is still set to speak at a festival hosted by the Economist later this month.

Tickets to the debate are selling for between $40 and $100 each.

The Munk Debates were established by the late Barrick Gold founder Peter Munk and his wife, Melanie, in 2008. The last debate featured actor and writer Stephen Fry, facing off against Jordan Peterson, the academic whose controversial views have earned widespread criticism. The topic for that debate was political correctness.

"The Rise of Populism" will be broadcast throughout Canada by the CBC and across the continental United States on C-SPAN.