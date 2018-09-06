Shooting In St. Catharines, Ont. Sends Several To Hospital

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Police are searching for armed suspects following a shooting that sent several people to hospital in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Niagara regional police said they were focusing their search on a downtown area of the city west of Toronto, adding that they were dealing with multiple shooting scenes.

"We are actively searching for armed suspects," Const. Phil Gavin tweeted. "This is not an active shooter situation."

THE CANADIAN PRESS Niagara Regional Police respond to a shooting near Church St and Niagara St in St. Catharines, Ont.

Gavin said police were called to the intersection of Church Street and Niagara Street at around 3:45 p.m., and said the nearby intersection of Queenston Street and Geneva Street was also affected.

"We arrived on scene to find multiple shooting victims," he wrote on Twitter, without specifying exactly how many were involved. "The victims have been transported by @NiagaraEMS to area hospitals."

Gavin said numerous officers, the K-9 unit and emergency responders are all on the scene.

Police advised residents to stay out of the area, and employees of local businesses said they remained inside with doors locked until more information was available.

