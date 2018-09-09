From Lady Gaga's dramatic black veil at the hot-ticket premiere of "A Star Is Born" to Quincy and Rashida Jones sharing an adorable father-daughter moment at the premiere of "Quincy" — a documentary about the legendary producer's impact on modern music, co-directed by Rashida herself — there's been no shortage of priceless red carpet moments so far at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

From candid captures to eye-catching entrances, here are all the moments that mesmerized us this opening weekend. Be sure to watch this space for more memorable snaps from the festival.