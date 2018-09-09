LIVING
09/09/2018 20:59 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago

TIFF 2018 Red Carpet: Film's Brightest Stars Dazzle

There's been no shortage of memorable moments — and it's only just begun.

Bradley Cooper poses with Lady Gaga at the world premiere of "A Star is Born" at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2018.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
From Lady Gaga's dramatic black veil at the hot-ticket premiere of "A Star Is Born" to Quincy and Rashida Jones sharing an adorable father-daughter moment at the premiere of "Quincy" — a documentary about the legendary producer's impact on modern music, co-directed by Rashida herself — there's been no shortage of priceless red carpet moments so far at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

From candid captures to eye-catching entrances, here are all the moments that mesmerized us this opening weekend. Be sure to watch this space for more memorable snaps from the festival.

