Canadians Go Overboard To Help Edmonton Man Get To Grandma's Memorial

A simple request on Twitter turned into an incredible display of generosity by Canadians to help an Edmonton man travel to Montreal for his grandmother's memorial service.

It all began when Tim Adams, an Edmonton journalist, posted a tweet last week asking locals to consider hiring Tom Narvanen to mow their lawns.

This is Tom.

Tom is on limited income.

He is trying to make extra money to visit family in Montreal.

He'll cut your grass for $20.

He did a great job.

He asked me to help him advertise.

Give him a chance.

Email him: Narvanen_t@yahoo.ca pic.twitter.com/5fChtnw6u3 — tim adams (@TimAdamsCBC) September 8, 2018

Adams was hoping to help drum up a bit of business for Narvanen, who has high-functioning autism and is on a limited income.

The post went viral in the best way possible, and people across Canada are now sending Narvanen cash donations, coupons, gift certificates, and job offers.

People with no lawn, or living outside of Edmonton, used their imagination, and sent him the money anyway:

I live in a condo but just pretended Tom cut our lawn and sent him $20. — Dean Millard (@DuckMillard) September 8, 2018

Thanks for cutting my grass in Winkler, Manitoba, Tom. Your payment is sent. — Jesse Klassen (@jessek_86) September 9, 2018

I woke up in Sudbury Ontario, my lawn was cut, ether was Tom or my neighbour, sent Tom a thanks in case it was him! — Matthew Golanski (@mr_golanski) September 9, 2018

Others touched by the plea donated much more than $20:

This should get him there pic.twitter.com/I33o6vQmOl — ÐMð (@iamDMo) September 8, 2018

Glad I can help! pic.twitter.com/fBdtxWhxiY — Sports Archivist (@ArchivistSports) September 9, 2018

While several companies offered to hire him:

Does he have his own mower? I have a property management company and always looking for help cutting grass around the city. — Brennan Whitehouse (@Brenwhitehouse) September 8, 2018

If Tom is looking for full-time work doing the same type of work on a full-time salary, he should send us a note: info@hhsedmonton.com — HHS Contracting Inc. (@hhscontracting) September 8, 2018

Narvanen, who describes himself as "pretty private," said he's "humbled" by the outpouring of support.

"It's unexpected, but very nice," he said in a phone interview with HuffPost Canada on Monday, adding that he now has a very full calendar of lawn-mowing commitments.

He said he has enough money to travel to Montreal now and isn't looking for any more donations, he said.

Narvanen said he has been mowing lawns for just over a year, and sometimes comes across customers who don't pay after the job's been completed.

"So this restores my faith in humanity a little bit," he told HuffPost.

And he's not alone. A lot of other people are feeling the warm fuzzies, too:

This whole thread = what I like about twitter. — Andrew Bergink (@BADGERxxxFACE) September 9, 2018

*Crying from the US* God I love you Canadians. — a l i 🌲 (@trailblazergrrl) September 10, 2018

Brings a little tear to our eyes, too.

