SURREY, B.C. — A man has been charged with murder in the death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen, whose body was found in a Metro Vancouver park in July 2017.

RCMP Supt. Donna Richardson, who is in charge of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, says 28-year-old Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder.

Richardson says the suspect, who lives in Burnaby, wasn't known to police.

Police said in the days after the girl's murder they believed she was the victim of a random attack.

Her body was found in wooded area of Central Park in Burnaby just hours after she had left home at 6 p.m. on July 18, 2017.

Burnaby RCMP Chief Supt. Deanne Burleigh said the police investigation has been difficult.

"Marrisa's murder shook our community and it questioned the safety in our parks,'' she told a news conference Monday.

Cpl. Frank Jang read a statement from the family thanking the public, the media and the police.

"We hope that justice will now be served and that Marrisa can finally be at peace in heaven,'' the statement said.

More than 200 tips

Shen was seen on security video entering a Tim Hortons about 10 minutes after she left home and she was last seen around 7:30 p.m. that night walking near the coffee shop. Shen's mother reported her missing at 11:30 p.m. and the girl's body was found 90 minutes later, police have said.

On the anniversary of her death, police said a large number of officers were working on the case and they had followed up on more than 200 tips, watched 1,000 hours of video and interviewed 600 people.

