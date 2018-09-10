Canada's natural resources have shaped both our industries and our regional identity — from logging and oil and gas in the West to mining on the Canadian Shield to fishing in the East. But machines and robots are increasingly changing many of our jobs.

In The Nature of Work, HuffPost Canada looks at the impact of automation on Canada's natural resources sector, and what that may mean for the Canadian identity.

AUTOMATION VS. HUMANITY AND THE FUTURE OF ALBERTA'S OILSANDS

Fort McMurray is not the land of employment opportunity it used to be.

By Tim Querengesser

NOVA SCOTIA WORKING MOM EMBRACES ROBOTICS TO TAKE FISH PLANT GLOBAL

Start-up founders hope automation can save a historical way of life.

By Karen Pinchin