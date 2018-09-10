Ontario Can’t Cut Toronto City Council Mid-Election, Judge Rules

Ontario "crossed the line" in moving to cut the number of city councillors in Toronto while an election was already underway, a Superior Court justice has ruled.

The move violates voters' right to freedom of expression and "cannot be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society," Justice Edward Belobaba said in his decision.

His decision is expected to be appealed. It is unclear whether the election, scheduled for Oct. 22, will be able to continue as planned.

Premier Doug Ford introduced legislation in July to reduce the number of city councillors from 47 to 25. He argued the change would improve the city's decision-making process and save local taxpayers $25 million over four years.

Ford served one term on Toronto city council and ran for mayor in 2014.

More to come.

