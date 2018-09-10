NEWS
Ontario Woman Charged For Allegedly Slapping U.S. Border Officer

She was being denied entry into the U.S.

A patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol agent at a highway checkpoint on Aug. 1, 2018 is shown in West Enfield, Maine.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — U.S. officials say a Kitchener, Ont., woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a border officer at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the woman allegedly attempted to enter the U.S. to visit the Niagara Falls State Park on Sept. 2.

The office says the woman was denied entry into the U.S. because of alleged past behaviour while crossing the border.

It alleges the woman then threatened to punch a border officer and then slapped the officer in the face.

Officials say a 40-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including assault of an officer.

